Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS.

GHLD stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,380. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

