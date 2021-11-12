Guild Holdings Declares None Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Guild stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

