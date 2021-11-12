Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $134.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $95.86 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

