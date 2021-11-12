Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

