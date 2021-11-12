Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0553

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $486.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00393355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

