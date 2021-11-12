Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRPH traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Graphite Bio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 263,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

