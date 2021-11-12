Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRPH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 152,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,031. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Graphite Bio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 263,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Graphite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.