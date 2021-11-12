Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.58. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 769,291 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$557.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.03.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$118.39 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

