Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 633,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

