Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 633,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.84.
About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,
