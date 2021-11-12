Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 92,415 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Moelis & Company worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of MC stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

