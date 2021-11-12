Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 142.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,757 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Yatsen by 4,200,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,827,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.