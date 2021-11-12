Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.34 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Cars.com worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.06 million, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

