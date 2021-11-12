Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 80,492 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Hibbett Sports worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

