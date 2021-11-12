Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $4,352,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 362.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201,474 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 179,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

