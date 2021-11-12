Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.