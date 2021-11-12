goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Lowered to C$200.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$202.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.67.

goeasy stock opened at $156.57 on Monday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

