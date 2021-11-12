GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 267 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $257.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

