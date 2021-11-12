GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.