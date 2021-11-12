GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

