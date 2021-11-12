GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 6,794 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $389.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

