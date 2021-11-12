GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 4,783 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 849,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS USHY opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.