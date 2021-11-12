Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $31.46 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

