Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.