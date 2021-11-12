Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Monday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 185.26 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

