Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $$80.50 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

