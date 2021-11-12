Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $$15.72 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

