Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $843.64 million, a P/E ratio of -79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.