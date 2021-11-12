Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.60.
Shares of GTLB opened at $121.74 on Monday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $137.00.
About Gitlab
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
