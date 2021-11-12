Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $121.74 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

