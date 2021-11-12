Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of GTLB opened at $121.74 on Monday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

