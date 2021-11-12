Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.04. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 5,863 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,766,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

