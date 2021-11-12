Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $47.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,205. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 993,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 298,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 247,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

