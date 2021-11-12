Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 59,927 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $56,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

