Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,856,383.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,458 shares of company stock worth $1,462,927. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $27.09 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

