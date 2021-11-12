Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $568,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.11 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.