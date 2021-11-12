Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 133,859 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after acquiring an additional 413,704 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $20.37 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $913.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

