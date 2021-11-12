Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of UFP Technologies worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

