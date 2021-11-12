Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce $14.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $13.76 million. Genasys reported sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Genasys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

