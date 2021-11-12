Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $175.31 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00222773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00090318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 175,929,937 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

