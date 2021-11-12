GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

