Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 2,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

