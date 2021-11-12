GamerCoin Reaches Market Cap of $43.80 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $43.80 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00072456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.65 or 0.07318600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.94 or 0.99840406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020219 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

