GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.62 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $40.62 million and approximately $664,541.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.27 or 0.00423157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,589,307 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

