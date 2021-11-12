G Lawrence Buhl Sells 20,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

