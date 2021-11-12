FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Issued By SVB Leerink

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $19.85 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $924.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

