FY2022 EPS Estimates for AXA SA Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

