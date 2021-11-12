FY2022 EPS Estimates for Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated British Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
