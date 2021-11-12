FY2022 EPS Estimates for Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated British Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

