FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

DXT opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$586.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.29. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.34 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.65 million.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.