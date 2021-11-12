FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. Trex has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Trex by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Trex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.