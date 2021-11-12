FY2021 EPS Estimates for Standard Chartered PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Standard Chartered in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.